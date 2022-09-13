It is with deep love and profound sadness that the family of Kirk Margo Cowan, of Bowling Green, Ohio announce his passing on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 45. Kirk was born December 13, 1976 in Kingston, Jamaica to Jennifer McKenzie. He married Kelly McCluskey on July 23, 2005 and she survives in Bowling Green with their two children.

Kirk will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Kelly, his daughter Madison Cowan and son Jordan Cowan, mother Jennifer McKenzie, brother Khadeem McKenzie and sisters Kerry-Ann Cowan and Tesi-Ann Cowan. He will be sorely missed by his extended family, many dear friends and by the Bowling Green community of which he was such a cherished member and worker.