It is with deep love and profound sadness that the family of Kirk Margo Cowan, of Bowling Green, Ohio announce his passing on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 45. Kirk was born December 13, 1976 in Kingston, Jamaica to Jennifer McKenzie. He married Kelly McCluskey on July 23, 2005 and she survives in Bowling Green with their two children.
Kirk will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years, Kelly, his daughter Madison Cowan and son Jordan Cowan, mother Jennifer McKenzie, brother Khadeem McKenzie and sisters Kerry-Ann Cowan and Tesi-Ann Cowan. He will be sorely missed by his extended family, many dear friends and by the Bowling Green community of which he was such a cherished member and worker.
Kirk attended Bowling Green State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree and played basketball for the Falcons. Kirk’s love of basketball only grew throughout his life, coaching high school and CYO basketball as well as commentating Falcon basketball games on the radio. His greatest joy was his family and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his kids and watching them play sports. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, enjoyed running and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in Kirk’s memory to Madison & Jordan’s College Fund.