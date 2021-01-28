Kirby Brooks White, age 75, of Burgoon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1945 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late Lewis Henry & Claudis Ann (Burchett) White. Kirby married Sandra Sue Schooner on June 8, 1974 at the Burgoon United Methodist Church.
Surviving Kirby is his loving wife of 46, Sandy; son, Robert (Margaret) White of New York; daughter, Rhonda Marx of Toledo; brother, Stephen White of Milford, Ohio; sister, Marcella (Jerry) Reidling of Fostoria; grandchildren, Koby, Kayla, Ashley (Nate), Elizabeth, Elleora, Rachael (Elvis), Haley; and great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Amira, Ava, Callie, Natalie, Luca, and soon to be born in July, Jaxson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis & Claudis; sister, Constance; granddaughters, Kim & Kati; and a great-grandchild.
Kirby was a 1963 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Toledo Machining after 30 years, was a member of the Burgoon United Methodist Church, Bettsville American Legion Post 733, Life member of Fremont VFW Post 2947, Fremont Eagles Club Post 712, Tiffin Moose Lodge 846, and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter S. Kirby was also a past Worshipful Master of the Brainard Masonic Lodge 336 in Fremont, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, a life member of the AMA, and a member of the NRA. Among many hobbies he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his family. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and getting them into any kind of mischief he could.
Friends will be received from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4:00 PM on Saturday with Pastor Mike Holcombe officiating. A Masonic Order of Service will be performed by the Brainard Masonic Lodge, and Military Honors will be performed by the Wood County Military Detail. Immediately following, a bereavement dinner will be held at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post 338 in Bradner, Ohio. Due to Covid19 masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Brainard Masonic Lodge in Fremont, the Disabled American Veterans, or to the Gold Wing Road Riders Chapter S of Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Kirby’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org