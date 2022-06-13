Kimela Ann Apple, 69, of Weston passed away at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on April 10, 1953, in North Baltimore to the late Norman and Annabelle (Crouse) Apple.
Kimela is survived by her sons: Tony Kaufman of Cygnet and Michael Kaufman of Bloomdale; daughter, Michelle (John) Beaverson of Weston; brothers: Kip Apple of Findlay and Kenneth Apple of Findlay; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Chinni.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Johnson.
Kim had formerly worked at Century Marketing. She enjoyed being by the water, gardening, listening to live music, mountains, traveling, playing yahtzee, but her greatest love in life was spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Deanna Lamb officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.