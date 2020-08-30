Kimberly K. Pugh, 54, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Kim was born December 24, 1965 in Toledo, OH to the late Calvin and Mary (Kaczmarek) Smith. She married John “J D” Pugh June 5, 2014 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.
Kim is survived by her husband, John “J D”; daughters: Lindsay Kruczkowski and Samantha (Kyle) Kirby, both of Bowling Green; her sons David (Jill) Pugh of Bowling Green and Christopher (Melissa) Pugh of Tontogany; her grandchildren: Nicholas, Karson, Gabriel & Oakley; her Mom, Mary Smith of Toledo; her twin brothers: Mike & Bill (Jennifer) Smith, both of Newark, Ohio; and her faithful furry friend, Otis.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, Calvin Smith in 2006.
Kim was a 1984 graduate of Rogers High School, Toledo, Ohio. She was responsible for payroll at the Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility in Holland, Ohio for many years. She enjoyed music concerts: Moody Blues, Bob Seger, and Fleetwood Mac to name a few and dearly loved her animals. She was a Detroit Tiger fan and along with her husband, J D, enjoyed the Tiger Club on many occasions. She also “cheered” for the BGSU Falcons too.
She enjoyed traveling and assisting her husband on many Modern Woodmen trips (her favorite: Waikoloa Village in Hawaii) where many life-long friendships developed over the years. She also had a great fondness for the United States Marines. Kim and JD immensely enjoyed their family time which they often lovingly referred to as “organized chaos.” She will be dearly missed by so many.
Visitation for Kim will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, PO Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Tele: 419/352-2171.
Her funeral will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Remembrance Chapel of the funeral home. For those unable to attend and wish to join in celebrating her life, the service will stream live via the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral banquet in the Remembrance Banquet Hall in the funeral home following the committal service in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Kim’s honor to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402; or to the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Families’ Memorial Monument. Checks may be made payable to HWWMOHF (Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, c/o Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, PO Box 648, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Modern Woodmen of America will match $1 for $1 up to $5,000.
