Kimberly K. Jacobs, 58, of Angola, Indiana and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday June 16, 2021.
She was born March 20, 1963.
Kim enjoyed crafting, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Jessica Roughton (Bryan Harr) of Angola, Indiana and Jenna Roughton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and by her brother Norm Jacobs (Luann) of Bellevue, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her, parents, Bonnie and Walton; sister, Tamara Forrester and nephew, Chad Jacobs.
Funeral arrangement details will be forthcoming.