Kimberley Lyn Ringler, age 54, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Kim and Doug met by chance in the summer of 1985, and it was love at first sight. Shortly after they started dating in 1987, Doug went to a woodworking convention in California and Kim volunteered to house sit for him. When Doug returned home, he always joked that once she was there, she never left. Five years later Kim happily married Douglas Ringler at the Prout Chapel at BGSU on June 26, 1992.
Kim was born on November 8, 1966, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Willard & Geneva I. (Day) Long, Jr. She was an Elmwood Graduate in 1985, where she was on the cheerleading squad, and was a secretary aid in the office.
Kim was then a stay-at-home mom, raising her three boys, Kyle, Dylan, & Kaleb, while being the office manager for KDZ Corp and Out of the Way Storage, sold Avon Cosmetics, worked seasonal at Wolf’s Berries & Blooms, and at the Flower Basket in Bowling Green. Kim and Doug opened Riverbottom Paintball/Airsoft Park near Wayne in 2008 and ran it until she was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago.
Among many hobbies, Kim had a passion for growing flowers, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico, and Jamaica. She & Doug spent many Labor Day weekends at Hamilton Lake, Indiana with friends, and would always attend the Auburn Antique Car Auction while there. Kim also volunteered at the BG Pewee Park when her 3 sons were in baseball, making subs and raising funds for their youth program. Kim and Doug always made their Friday night date night a high priority throughout their marriage and enjoyed being season ticket holders for NASCAR where they loved attending races with their family and friends. She was a dedicated friend to many and would always go out of her way to help both friends and family out with anything they needed.
Surviving Kim is her loving husband of 29 years, Doug; sons, Kyle, Dylan, and Kaleb; father, Willard Long, Jr. of Bowling Green; brother, Daryl Long of North Baltimore; sister, Brenda (Richard) Slattman of Continental; and her mother & father-in-law, Virgil & Frances Ringler of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva; paternal grandparents, Willard & Blanche Long, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Paul & Hazel Day.
Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life Graveside Service will begin at 2:30 PM at Jerry City Cemetery in Jerry City, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the James Cancer Center in Columbus, to The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to Kim’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org