Kevin Welch, 70, North Baltimore, died Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.
Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:59 pm
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:59 pm.
