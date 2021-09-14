Kevin Ryan Genson, age 41, of Pemberville, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1979 in Bowling Green, OH to David and Dixie (Rearick) Genson. He was a member of the Otsego High School Graduating Class of 1998. In addition, he attended Penta Career Center’s Industrial and Diesel Technology Program. On September 14, 2002 he married Emily N. Bruns at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Kevin and Emily raised 2 children and have celebrated nearly 19 years of marriage.
As the oldest of 4 brothers, Kevin was a natural leader. He completed 2 trips to Philmont Scout Ranch with Boy Scouts of America (BSA), and achieved his Eagle’s Scout in 1997. Kevin had a passion for tractors and semi-trucks. He was proud to be an owner-operator hauling for Ohio Transport for several years, before taking a company job with Ryder for the past 8 years.
In his free time, Kevin thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, working on projects, and especially spending time with family and friends, usually in the garage with a cold Coors Light, listening to music. If it wasn’t his own playlist, he always had a song request for Blackberry Smoke or some Outlaw Country music.
Kevin will be missed dearly by all his loved ones. He had a huge heart and was willing to help anyone. His legacy remains in his children, and his memory lives on in his family’s hearts.
In addition to his wife Emily, Kevin is survived by his 2 children: Samantha and Cole Genson, both of Pemberville. Parents: David and Dixie Genson of Grand Rapids, OH. Brothers: James (Jenni) Genson, Andy (Sarah) Genson both of Liberty Center, and Brandon (Heather) Genson of FL. Paternal Grandfather: Dan Genson of Grand Rapids, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Carl and Chris Baldwin and paternal grandmother: Patricia Genson.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Rob Spicer. Interment will be in Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the family c/o Emily Genson (to benefit the children’s education). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com