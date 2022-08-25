Kevin Edward Wichman, 58 of Tontogany OH, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his wife and family on Tuesday August 23, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Edward C. Wichman (deceased) and Elaine L. Spence. He leaves behind his wife and soul mate, Nicole. Kevin once said, “It took me 30 years to marry the love of my life. I had a crush on her ever since I met her in high school and she’s been on mind ever since.”
Also surviving are step children MacKenzie (Brooks) Hall, and Brittany Vollmar; Brother-in-laws John Pfeffer, Chris Hamburg and Mike Hamburg; Siblings Kathy (Dan) Huffman, Rodney (Julie) Wichman, Renee (Chris) Baker, Gary (Bethanie) Wichman, and Terri (Paul) Huggins, two grandchildren R.J. and Walker Hall, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by his stepfather Alvin Spence.
Kevin graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1982 and joined the work force immediately after; his first job was at Casey’s Original Hamburgers where he got to work side-by-side with his secret crush, Nicole. He has worked many years in the trucking industry, most recently as an excavation driver for Eric Palmer Trucking & Excavating LTD.
Even though he loved driving, Kevin was most proud of his 24 years when he served our country in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was stationed for 8 years at Fort Hood Texas, 8 years in Schweinfurt Germany, and then served 8 years in the Army Reserves in Cincinnati Ohio. Kevin was Staff Sergeant Promotable in the 3rd Infantry Division and a Bradley Tank Commander. He also trained new recruits to drive military equipment. In addition, Kevin served during the Desert Storm and Desert Shield campaigns.
Kevin was a member of the Tontogany American Legion Post #441, and a very active volunteer for the Toganyfest and Otsego Athletic Boosters. Kevin had a big serving heart and was willing to help anyone as needed.
Kevin had a joyful, competitive spirit. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and looked forward to the outings with his younger brothers. When not out fishing or hunting you might have seen him occupying the bleacher seats at Otsego or University of Toledo or positioned in front of the TVs at Docs in Tontogany cheering on his favorite Ohio teams. Ask him to play euchre? Be prepared to lose since Kevin took no prisoners. Even though he loved to win, he cherished more the laughs and memories that were forged.
He will be greatly missed by his family and multitude of friends, aka “framily”.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Wood County Hospital and Bridge Hospice for their extraordinary care; to the boundless love, support, and prayers offered up from family, friends, and “framily”. Your unending compassion was greatly needed during this difficult time.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany Ohio; Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment immediately following at Tontogany Cemetery. A private luncheon will follow for family and friends by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green Ohio, Tontogany American Legion, Toganyfest Committee, or Otsego Athletics Boosters. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.