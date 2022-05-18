Kert J. Appelhans, age 50 of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022 with his family near his side. He was born on March 3, 1972 in Oregon, OH, to Joseph W. and Jo (Jacobs) Appelhans. He was a member of the 1990 graduation Class of Eastwood High School.
Kert worked as a Deputy at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for over 23 years and had also been a member of the “Special Response Team”. When asked what he did for a living he was known to say he was a Plumber.
He was a member of various local organizations including: the Sons of the American Legion Post #183, VFW and had been a former volunteer fireman and EMT with the Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department. He was an individual that cared for others and held positions as such. His greatest joy was his family especially his daughter Alex and his grand dog Bella. He also loved making trips to Home Depot and Rural King.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Alex Appelhans of Pemberville and his grand dog, Bella. Father and mother: Joseph and Jo Appelhans of Pemberville, twin brother, Kent (Jennifer) Appelhans of Pemberville, brother, Joseph D. (Katty) Appelhans of Pemberville and sister, Kathy Slaughterbeck of Fostoria. Former wife and friend, Renee Appelhans of Pemberville, numerous nieces and nephews and close friend, Duane Peters of Luckey. He was preceded in death by his close friend and Cuz, Rick Beeker.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at The Pemberville American Legion Hall, located at 405 E. Front Street in Pemberville. Officiating will be Pr. Arnie Elton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.