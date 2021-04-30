Kenneth William Lowry
10/3/1930 - 4/22/2021
Kenneth (Ken) William Lowry, 90, of Perrysburg passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Otterbein, Pemberville, Ohio.He was born on October 3, 1930, in Lima, Ohio to Albert W. and Lola J. (Fox) Lowry. He married Donna Jean Greenway 66 years ago on April 29, 1956, and she survives.
Ken is also survived by his sisters, Beverly Davis of Jackson Center, Arleen (Homer) Shepler of Pandora, brothers, Dave Lowry of St. Mary’s, Eddie Lowry of Mansfield, daughter Linda (Rich) Delman of Mason, son Mark Lowry of Perrysburg;Grandchildren: Brent (Stephanie) Lowry of Elmore, Danielle Lowry of Luckey, Debbie Kinor of Rossford, Cody Kinor-Chapman of Pemberville, Emily Delman of Columbus, Allegra Delman of Mason; and 6 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and infant brother, Robert Lowry, his sister Karen (Sue) Wheaten and brother-in-laws Bill Wheaten and Bob Davis.
Ken worked at the BP (Sohio) Toledo and Lima Refineries and retired as a Blackhat after 40 years; he previously worked at Westinghouse of Lima. He was a 1949, graduate from Cridersville High School and attended Ohio Northern University.
Ken was in the U.S. Army -Tank Crew from 1954-1956 serving in Germany with many service metals including a sharp shooter with honorable discharge. He was honored for service in 2014 with a flag flown over the Ohio Capitol.
Ken was a self-employed farmer, attended Stony Ridge United Methodist Church helping with many non-profit activities to further the work of the church like selling ice cream and making noodles. He was an Auglaize County Grange Member, a 20th Century Club member of BP, Centential member of the YMCA, Director of Bay Area Union for 15+ years, and member of Luckey Farmers Co-op.
He was an avid square dancer, loved basketball, fishing, eagle watching, and traveling while enjoying his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it and he could repair just about anything especially machinery.
Graveside services will begin 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville followed by fellowship. Rev. Samuel Payne will officiate. Military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, Stony Ridge, Ohio 43463. On-line condolences may be expressed at bayliffandson.com.