Kenneth L. Roberts Jr., age 75, of Fremont, Ohio passed away on Saturday (November 2, 2019) at Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio. He was born on November 25, 1943 in Fremont to the late Kenneth L. & D. Anabel (Stahl) Roberts, Sr. He married Nancy J. Bateson on June 22, 1963 in Bradner, Ohio and she passed away on September 27, 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Connie (Glenn) Hamilton of Fremont, Ohio, Ann (Stephen) Schwochow of Bettsville, Ohio; brothers, Alvin Roberts of Alabama, Larry (Joyce) Roberts of Bradner, Ohio, Tracy (Cathy) Roberts of Florida, Rick (Pat) Roberts of Alabama, Scott (Jackie) Roberts of Alabama; sisters, Joan (Don) Decker of Bradner, Ohio, Patty Roberts of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Mary Roberts of Alabama, Becky (John) Hedge of North Carolina, Tina Rodriguez of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Kay (Tim) Stiger of Gibsonburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Tabitha (Steven) Willis, Kenneth (Summer) Hamilton, Ashley (Gary Walter)_ Schwochow, Stephen Lee Schwochow, Nicole (Josh) Davis, Dylan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Kailey, Charity, Serena, Rachel, Kaden, Kaysley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Anabel; wife, Nancy; son, Dean Roberts; daughter, Peggy Nelson; brother, Jerry Roberts; sister, Doris Smallwood; and his furry companion, Bebe.