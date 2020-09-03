Kenneth J. Stricklen, 69, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 1, 2020.
Kenneth was born in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Kenneth Eugene and Maude (Smith) Stricklen. He is survived by; two daughters: Amanda and Angie (Jim) both of Adrian, Michigan; two sons: Kenneth J. “Joey” (Stephanie) Stricklen II of Seneca, Michigan; and Brian Stricklen of Jasper, Michigan; his companion: Sharon Mason of Bowling Green, Ohio; and 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, a brother James A. Stricklen and a sister Betty Shaeffer.
When Kenneth lived in Arkansas, he proudly ran a sawmill. He also owned and operated a tree trimming business for many years. He had passion for fishing, especially for walleye and perch in Lake Erie. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Kenneth will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of his funeral service at 12:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., PO Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
