Kenneth Gerald Frum, 77, of Hillsboro, WV passed away suddenly on Monday, January 24 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV after a brief illness.
Born in Morgantown, WV on July 23, 1944, he was the son of Albert and Doris Frum, who preceded him in death. He was a 1962 graduate of Eastwood High School in Pemberville, OH, and was a proud Navy Veteran.
He met Karen Kerns in Virginia Beach, VA in May 1966 and they were married 5 months later. They were inseparable until her death in 2010. He missed her terribly.
He is survived by his three siblings: Charles “Chuck” (Carolyn) Frum of Sebring, FL and Bowling Green, OH; Linda Fields of Bowling Green, OH; and Robert “Fred” Frum of Bruffey’s Creek, WV. He also leaves several nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of beloved cousins.
He was a wonderful and supportive father and is survived by three children: Roger Frum and wife Cathy of Hillsboro, WV; Debbie Hawkins and husband David of Charleston, WV and Brad Frum and wife Heather Starcher of Parkersburg, WV.
He was proud of his four grandchildren: Logan Frum of Morgantown, WV; Derek Nelson of Roanoke, VA; Erin Nelson of Lake Norman, NC; and Kaden Frum of Parkersburg, WV. He was also proud of his bonus grandson Derek Morris of Chesapeake, OH.
Kenny was an avid Harley Davidson owner and enjoyed traveling to rallies in Boone, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved hot rod cars and car shows. He loved long ATV rides in the mountains with his family.
He was a master at solving crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and Crypto quips. He was quick witted and fluent in sarcasm.
Kenny was involved in his neighborhood, serving as a council person in Hillsboro. He also took pride in the appearance of his town and took it upon himself to keep yards and lawns groomed expertly to meet his high expectations.
He was a former owner of J&K Market in Hillsboro. He later enjoyed building houses and owned and operated apartments as well as a laundromat and video store. Most recently, he worked for Genesis Health Care in Marlinton, WV having retired in 2019.
Lantz Funeral Home of Buckeye, WV is handling his cremation. Per his wishes, a private memorial service is planned for springtime. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
“Please don’t ever say goodbye
Just trust my words and carry on
I’m still here I have not gone”