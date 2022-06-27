Kenneth E. Linkey Jr., of Pemberville, OH passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. He was born on December 24, 1941 in Woodville, OH to Kenneth and Gertrude (Kimble) Linkey Sr. He graduated from Gibsonburg High School. Kenneth married Marilyn Witker in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville on October 21, 1967. They raised 3 children together and celebrated 54 years of marriage. He worked over 35 years at Daimler Chrysler, Perrysburg in various positions and was a farmer for 50 years. Kenneth enjoyed and used John Deere tractors and equipment. His memberships included: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville and was a past deacon, Wood County Cattle Feeders Association, Wood County Farm Bureau, S.C.R.A.P. and Power of Yesteryear where he was a director from 2005-2010.
Kenneth is survived by his wife: Marilyn, children: Lyle Linkey of Pemberville, Lavon (Shawn Nehls) Linkey of Woodville, Lenny (Carissa) Linkey of Perrysburg, grandchildren: Patrick Nehls, Cameron Linkey, Maddison Linkey, sisters: Norma Errett of Gibsonburg, Carolyn Merritt of Bowling Green, Lois
Blausey of Bowling Green, Sharyn Ulman of Pemberville, Rose Mary Linkey of Bradner, Debbie Carter of Fostoria and brother: Calvin (Betty) Linkey of Bradner. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Lyle.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Timothy Philabaum. Interment will be in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. A bereavement luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal services.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast Fund, Pemberville Food Pantry or the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.