Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Ken grew up on a farm in eastern Ohio, and remained a farmer at heart for the rest of his life. As a young man, he operated his own 160 acre farm in Sebring, Ohio. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, and soon began a career installing drain tile, and, later, irrigation systems in golf courses throughout the Midwest.
In 1965, Ken was hired by Doyt Perry to build the Bowling Green State University golf course. This project resulted in an offer to become the Assistant Athletic Director at the University, where he was in charge of fields and facilities from 1965-2000.
Ken was inducted into the BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame, made an honorary letterman, named an Honorary Alumnus, and has player awards named in his honor for both football and baseball teams. He was awarded the Dr. Michael R. Ferrari Award of Outstanding Administrative Staff. In addition he was recognized by the Ohio Turfgrass Association for professional excellence.
Ken was a man of action who loved being physically active. He was a three sport star at Goshen High School and an avid supporter of the BGSU sports teams. One of his greatest joys was watching his family compete in activities of all sorts.
Most of all, Ken was a family man. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Mae Edgerton, in 1950. In their nearly 72 years of marriage, they raised five children and enjoyed 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Ken always had a twinkle in his eye and loved joking around with his grands. He was deeply honored to have two grandsons and a great-granddaughter, Kenley, named after him. Great memories were made on many lake vacations with family and friends.
Ken was a caring friend and neighbor, seldom critical of others. He was a member of BG Covenant Church, the BGSU Falcon Club, S.C.R.A.P. Tractor Puller’s Association, and a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge.
Along with his wife Rita, Ken is survived by his children Gayle Rutter (Craig) of Defiance, Ohio, Roger Schoeni (Kim Kyle) of Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Sharon (Scott) Pahl of Bowling Green, son-in-law Jan Snyder of Bowling Green and daughter-in-law Gretchen Spreitzer of Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Snyder, son Robert Schoeni, grandson Preston Pahl, brothers Dale Schoeni and Frederick “Pete” Schoeni and sisters LaVerne Mani, Lela Mae Denny and Evelyn Hoopes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday September 17, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Bowling Green Covenant Church, 1165 Haskins Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio. Pastor Kyle Burkholder will officiate. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Ken’s memory to the Bowling Green Schools Foundation, 137 Clough St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Schoeni family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.