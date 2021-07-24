Kenneth Dale Davis, 72, of Monclova, Ohio passed away January 22, 2021 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, OH, after a long illness.
Kenneth was born July 13, 1948, in Decatur, IN.
Married Pamela (Heyman) Davis on December 16, 1977. She survives along with sister Mary (William) Braithwaite, former wife Connie (Stemen) Benedict, many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Missy, his cat.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Bessie Davis; son Fred Davis; siblings Mildred Jean Coss, William Davis.
Kenny graduated from Eastwood High School and Penta Vocational School in 1967. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970. He was employed at U-Haul Company and Ruan Leasing. He was a certified ASE diesel mechanic.
He was a member of American Legion Post 320. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and enjoyed motorcycles, cars, camping, fishing, and woodworking by making furniture and clocks.
A special thanks to the Home Health Aids of Promedica at Home and the staff of Mobile Meals for their care during his illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church at 24362 West Third Street, Grand Rapids, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mobile Meals of Toledo or Calvary United Methodist Church.
Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve Kenneth's family.