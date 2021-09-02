Kelly Lynn Iler, 40, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday August 31, 2021 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born November 11, 1980 in Bowling Green to Thomas and Julie Iler.
Kelly’s greatest joy in life was her daughter, Jocelyn. They could often be found doing “girlie” things or just spending time talking. Throughout the years she loved spending time with family, all while making memories. Kelly also enjoyed shopping and take trips to the nearby casino. But most recently she could be found taking long walks with her beloved dog, Prancer.
Kelly graduated from BGHS in 1999 and obtained a Nursing Degree as an LPN shortly after. She worked at a few different nursing homes, as she loved to care for the elderly.
She is survived by her daughter Jocelyn Iler- Zellers of Bowling Green, mother, Julie Iler and step-father, Randy Pace of Bowling Green, Ohio, father Tom Iler of Bowling Green, brother Tony (Ashley) Iler of Bowling Green and sister Lindsey (Shane) Miller of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandmother Josephine (Mitzi) Iler of Bowling Green, step-sister Shannon Baird and her children, nieces and nephews Adam Iler, Aiden Iler, Autumn Iler, Amelia Iler and Kaelynn Miller and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents William Iler, Ted and Pat Wegman and great-grandmother Maxine Sheets.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Joel Nichols will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Jocelyn’s College Education Fund through Edward Jones- checks can be made payable to: Edward Jones memo line: FBO of Jocelyn Iler-Zellers.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Iler family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.