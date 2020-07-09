Kelly Jo Miller, 42, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away July 1, 2020 unexpectedly.
She was born on August 12, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio.
She is survived by her parents: Barbara Hough of Perrysburg, Ohio and Dennis Miller; daughters: Desiree Oviedo (Brian Cabello) of Toledo, Ohio; Carlena Oviedo (James Young) of Bowling Green, Ohio; Mariaja Benton of Toledo, Ohio; son Kaveon McCoy of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren: Skyla, Brian III, Indyia, Elijah, King Cabello; sisters: Tammy (Clifton) Miller; and Brenda (Joseph) Hernandez; brothers: Charles Jr. (Diane) Perry; Tim (Cindy) Miller; Dennis Miller II, and James (Jasmine) Perry; and many nieces and nephews.
Kelly Jo was preceded in death by her biological father Charles Perry, stepmother Carol Perry; stepfather Wendell Hough; and nephew Cody Hernandez.
Kelly Jo attended Perrysburg High School. Her family was her life. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and treated her nieces and nephews like they were her own. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family c/o Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home.
Visitation for Kelly Jo will be held on Tuesday, July 14 from 2 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 4 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kelly Jo’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.