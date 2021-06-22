Kelly D. Henry, 45 of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born July 11, 1975 in Tiffin, Ohio to Paul & Rebecca (Hartman) Henry.
Surviving are parents, Rebecca Henry of Fostoria, Paul (Karen) Henry of Wylie, TX, sons Jaron & Keagon Henry both of Oregon, brothers Keith Henry of Wayne & Kris Henry of Helena, sister Angel Henry of Wylie, TX, 3 nieces & 3 nephews.
Kelly was a farrier and worked for the University of Findlay. He attended St. Joseph Church in Maumee. He was a 1994 graduate of Lakota High School where he played football & track.
He was a member of Mid States Rodeo Association from 1994-2008 & the National Farrier Association from 2000-2021. Kelly was an avid Ohio State & Cleveland Browns fan and was a bull rider from 1994-2008.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Father Eric Schild officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from
4-7 p.m. or 3 hours prior to services.
Memorials can be made to Henry family c/o Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home.
The family will hold a Cowboy Wake at a later date.