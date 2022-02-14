Keith A. Vroman, age 59 of Bowling Green, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born on June 26, 1962 in Oregon, OH to Glen and Edith (Hefflinger) Vroman. On September 20, 1986 he married Robin L. Wagner in Dowling, OH. Keith and Robin raised 2 sons and have celebrated 35 years of marriage together.
Keith worked in maintenance for 36 years at Otterbein Portage Valley. He still actively worked until he had to take medical leave. In his free time, he was an avid Star Wars fan and a memorabilia collector of all things Star Wars. His greatest joy remained his family.
In addition to his wife Robin, Keith is survived by his sons: Christopher (Ashley) Vroman of Bowling Green, David Vroman of WA and granddaughters: Kaylee and Addison. He is also survived by his mother, Edith Vroman of Perrysburg, brothers: Kevin Vroman, Jerry (Tammy) Vroman, sisters: Barbara (Tim) Camick and Shawn
Vroman-Lavato. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Glenna Vroman.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to the family c/o Robin Vroman. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family, may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.