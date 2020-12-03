Kaysie Michaela Hague, age 28, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1992 in Bowing Green, Ohio to Michael C. Hague, Jr. and Teresa Firman.
Surviving Kaysie are her children, Olivia Marie St. Clair, Owen Patrick St. Clair, Isaac Thomas Dean; parents, Michael Hague of Manton, Michigan; mother, Teresa Firman of Rudolph; brother, Justin (Emma Hosley) Firman of Rudolph; sisters, Serina Hague of Cygnet, Samantha Carson of Findlay; nephews, Elijah & Micah King; nieces, Alaina Hague, Norah Sue Garner, Aubrey Blair; grandmother, Bonnie (Kelly) Blue of Wayne; uncle, Chuck Moore of Texas; furry dog companion, Rocket; and many loving cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Michael C. Hague, Sr., and Benjamin & Hattie Grubb.
Kaysie was a 2010 graduate of Elmwood High School, and has been working in production at Betco Corporation in Bowling Green. Among many hobbies, Kaysie enjoyed music, baking, dabbling in adult coloring books, crafting with her children, spending time with friends and would mash the throttle on everything she drove. She was always drawn to children wherever she went, and was always considered the “Momma Bear” of the group! In her recent years, Kaysie was on the road to recovery and was very involved and passionate about her AA group.
All services for Kaysie will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Kaysie’s family in c/o Barndt Funeral Home. On-line condolences and memorial contributions may be sent to Kaysie’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
