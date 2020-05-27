Kaylene Y. Kramer, age 44 of Pemberville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Toledo Hospital.
She was born on November 18, 1975 to Glen and Arlene (Miller) Oberhouse, in Oregon, Ohio. Following graduation from Eastwood High School, Kaylene received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Ashland University and later a Master Degree from Bowling Green State University.
On October 3, 1998, she married Eric C. Kramer at Salem Grace United Lutheran Church in Luckey. Kaylene and Eric have raised two children and celebrated nearly 22 years of marriage together. Kaylene for the past 5 years, has been a 2nd grade teacher at Eastwood Schools, and a 1st grade teacher at Lakota Schools in the 16 years prior.
Her family has always been her first love, and Eric her best friend. She had a strong devotion to teaching and for the children she has instructed. She enjoyed attending her children’s school events and going to Cedar Point with the family. She will be missed by many, and leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her children.
In addition to her husband Eric, Kaylene is survived by her, son, Montgomery Kramer and daughter, Mallory Kramer both of Pemberville. Mother, Arlene Oberhouse, sister, Shawn Oberhouse both of Luckey, 1 niece and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.
Kaylene will be laid to rest in family committal service 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, in Luckey. Family will receive friends, who are encouraged to drive through and exit the cemetery between the hours of 10 – 11 a.m., prior to the service and show their support with a wave.
Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Eastwood Educational Foundation or the family c/o Eric Kramer (to benefit the Kramer Children’s Education). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com