Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.