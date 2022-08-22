Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
Kay was a 1967 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. She worked as a cook for the Otsego Middle School for more than 30 years. She also helped out at the Grand Rapids Senior Center where she enjoyed friendship, bingo and putting puzzles together.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She also enjoyed traveling to their place in Alabama where they made many friends and would go bass fishing. Her hobbies included reading and word searches.
Kay is survived by a daughter: Amy (Dean) Amos, of Grand Rapids, Ohio; a son: Jeffrey (Tammy) Taylor, of Malinta, Ohio; granddaughters: Lindsey (Matt Joseph) Amos; Kristen Amos; Kaitlin (Zach) Wilhelm; great grandchildren: Brayden, Peyson, Brentley, Hudson, Brexley and Kolson; a sister Arlene Kessler and her two fur babies Gracie and Dixie. Kay was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter: Kendyl Wilhelm and brother Arthur Monaghan.
Visitation for Kay will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street/P.O. Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Tele: 419-352-2171. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Remembrance Chapel. Interment will follow in the Beaver Creek Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s honor to the Wood County Committee on Aging (Please specify Grand Rapids in the memo line).