Kay Marie (Gerkens) Rice, age 69, of Galena, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Kobacker House with her loving family at her side.
Born July 12, 1950 in Perrysburg, Ohio to the late Donald and Anita Gerkens.
Retired Registered Nurse with 25 years of caring for patients at Kobacker House.
Kay loved horses, riding and showing prized Quarterhorses across the country. She treasured family time boating on Lake Erie and visiting Kelley’s Island.
In addition to her parents, Kay was also preceded in death by brother, Mark Gerkens.
Survived by devoted husband of 44 years, Harry F. Rice; son, Jeffrey (Tanya Fitzgerald) Rice of Nashville; daughters, Molly Rice of Sunbury and Kelly (Tim) Carr of Delaware; grandson, Clayton Carr.
Private family service. A public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Kobacker House/Ohio Health Hospice in Kay’s memory.
The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Rice family.