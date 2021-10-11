A celebration of life for Brenda Kay Kirkbride (Dec. 3, 1941-May 19, 2020) will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
RSVP to Jay at 419-357-7146 (text) or JAYBIRD1962@frontier.com (email).
If you have special memories that you would like to share, there will be time for that at church or on Facebook.
The links to watch a livestream on Oct. 16 and beginning around 11:20 a.m. are as follows:
youtube.com: First Christian Church Bowling Green OH or Facebook.com/FCCBGOHlive.