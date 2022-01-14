Kay E. Tolles, 78, of Weston passed away January 11, 2022.
She was born on September 1, 1943 to the late Robert and Neva (Winnup) Fouts. She married Norman “Dutch” Tolles on December 18, 1965 and he survives her. Kay is also survived by her children: Norman Tolles Jr.; Edward Tolles Sr. (Tanya); Melissa Tolles; and Robert Tolles Sr. (Kimberelie); grandchildren: Taylor, Eddie, Bobby (Anna), and Greysen; great-grandchildren: John, Jase, and Roman; step-sisters: Helen (Buzz) May; and Joann Miller; and sister-in-law Jan Zulch. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gary and Robert Fouts; step-father Larry Hillard; step-brother Jim Hillard.
Kay was a 1961 graduate of Otsego High School and went on to earn her bachelors degree from BGSU in education. She taught first grade at McClure Elementary for a short time and last worked for Fout’s / Long’s cleaners. Kay was a part of the Weston EMS squad for a number of years. She belonged to the Weston Church of Christ, taught Sunday school and volunteered her time in the Ladies Missionary Society, Ladies Christian Fellowship and CHAT group.
Memorial contribution in Kay’s honor may be gifted to the Weston Church of Christ, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation for Kay will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Her Funeral Service will held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Weston Cemetery. Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kay’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.