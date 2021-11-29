Kay Carmen, 82, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Bowling Green Manor. Born on February 21, 1939 in Oberlin, she was the daughter of the late John Allan and Dorotha L. (née Barnes) Carmen. Kay was a 1957 graduate of Wellington High School and Oberlin School of Commerce. She lived most of her life in Wellington before moving to Bowling Green.
Kay worked for Clarkson Brown Studio and then was the office manager at the Wells Insurance agency in Wellington for 42 years. She was a member of the Wellington First United Methodist Church and later the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green. Kay was an avid reader and enjoyed doing cross stitch and needlepoint. She also enjoyed tending her yard and working in her flowerbeds, listening to big band music, watching old movies, and caring for her cats. She enjoyed several winters at her home in Haines City, Fl. Kay was very family oriented and will be remember for her positive attitude, and her great sense of humor. She was a loving aunt who cherished time with her nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her brother Terry.
Survivors include her siblings, Ted (Patricia) Carmen, of Bowling Green, and Patricia Iceman, of Berea; nephews Richard and Kevin (Sue) Iceman, John (Melissa) and Jason (Golden) Carmen and niece Wendi (Kyle) Wagner; great nieces and nephews, Cory, Lindsay, Courtney, Adam, Megan, Lauren, Preston, Cora, and Willamena; and great great niece and nephew, Addison, Corbin, and Charlie Wade and one anticipated in the new year.
A service will be held on Saturday, December 4, beginning at 11 a.m. at Norton Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main St, Wellington burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Donations in Kay’s memory may be directed to First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, 1526 E. Wooster St, 43402 or Bridge Hospice, 1900 S. Main St, Findlay, 45840. The family would like to thank the caring Doctors, nurses and staff at Heritage Corner, Wood City Hospital, Bridge Hospice, and Bowling Green Manor. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.