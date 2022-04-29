Kathy Sue St. Clair, age 57, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday (April 29, 2022) at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 15, 1965 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Timothy & Judith (Ireland) Charlton. She married Joe L. St. Clair on October 17, 1992 in Wayne, Ohio.
Surviving is her loving husband of 30 years, Joe; son, David (Danielle) Charlton of Wayne, Ohio; sister, Tammy Wilcox of Fostoria, Ohio; step-sister, Elaine Snyder of Wayne, Ohio; step-brothers, Rick Pearce, Steve (Tammy) Pearce of Bradner, Ohio; grandchildren, Shade Charlton, Jozzlyn Bevelhymer, Delylah-June Mable Charlton; nephew, Justin Wilcox. She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy; mother & step-father, Judith (John) Pearce.
Kathy was a cook at the former Edgewood Restaurant, Wayne Bar, Country Farm House Restaurant and Friendship gas station. She loved her animals but had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday (May 4, 2022) at Bradner Cemetery on the corner of Caldwell Road and State Route 23 just outside of Bradner, Ohio with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. On-line condolences may be made to Kathy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.