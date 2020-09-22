Kathy L. Kempf, 67, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky. She was born on November 15, 1952 in Chincoteague, VA to the late William and Arvilla (Vollmar) Browne. Kathy grew up in Weston, OH and graduated from Otsego High School in Tontogany, OH before continuing to nursing school at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, OH where she received her nursing degree.
Kathy was a very nurturing wife and mother who cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her dogs, camping, reading, crafts, and baking Christmas cookies with the girls.
Kathy worked at Gaymont Nursing Home in Norwalk and had worked for several area doctors. She spent most of her career serving and caring for others.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 49 years, Michael Kempf; son, Christopher (Jennifer) Kempf of Gahanna, OH; daughters, Kami (Matthew) Schwab of Bellevue and Amanda (Wayne) Horvath of Milan; grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Brayden, Teagan, Calix, Kohen, Kamden and Quinn; siblings, Connie Bailey and Dennis Browne and four legged companion, “Izy”.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister Shannon Ward.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk. Visitors are reminded to bring a mask and should be prepared for the possibility of waiting outside as a limited number of guests will be admitted inside at one time. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 38 W. League St., Norwalk, where Kathy was a member, beginning at 1 p.m., also on Friday. Burial will follow the mass in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com