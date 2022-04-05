Kathy K. Swihart, age 79, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH. She was born on January 13, 1943 in Stony Ridge, OH to Harry N. and Jessie O. (Reitzel) Robinson. On September 23, 1961 she married Fredrick S. Swihart in Toledo, OH. Kathy and Fred have raised 2 children and celebrated nearly 61 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a homemaker, Kathy worked outside the home in various capacities. She had been a dispatcher for the Perrysburg Twp., Police Department, as well as an aide and librarian for Rossford Schools. Kathy was on the auxiliary with the Perrysburg Twp., Fire Department, and the EMS from 1978 to 1985. She loved watching Cardinals; however, her greatest love was her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Fred, Kathy is survived by his children: Mark (Kristen) Swihart of Lima and Lucinda (Michael McAtee) Kinnan of Toledo. Grandchildren: Christopher Agee, Dean Kinnan, Heather (Tyler) Glass, Jessica (Nathan) Vandenbroek, Justin Swihart, Kalyn Swihart, great grandchildren: Alex, Damion, Adalynn, Henrik, Aria and Emalyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Latitia, Carol, Ruth, Natalie.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Hughes. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Perrysburg, OH. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church (property Committee) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com