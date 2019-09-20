Kathryn “Kathy” Baltz, 59, North Baltimore, died Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019).
Arrangements pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 9:11 am
Kathryn “Kathy” Baltz, 59, North Baltimore, died Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019).
Arrangements pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, September 20, 2019 9:11 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]