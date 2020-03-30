It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Kathryn “Kate” Ruth (Hammer) Kohler. Kate was at her home in Gibsonburg surrounded by her family when she passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Tiffin to Macey and Clara (Magrum) Hammer on August 13, 1932.
Kate married Richard “Dick” Kohler on May 24, 1951 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Gibsonburg, where she remained a lifelong member. Dick adoringly referred to Kate as his “bride” for the entirety of their marriage. The couple shared 57 years of love and commitment until Dick’s passing on April 30, 2009. They are now dancing together in heaven just as they loved to do on earth.
Kate was a proud and loving mother to her eight children. She enjoyed doting on her grandchildren and delighted in each new addition. Despite having a large family, Kate had a special way of making everyone feel significant and adored. Kate’s legacy is how well she loved others. Whether she was offering a bright red-lipped smile, delivering a lemon pie with flawless meringue to an ailing loved one, or sending countless hand-written letters, her love was woven throughout everything she did.
As well as being a dedicated mother and homemaker, Kate let her love for others overflow to those outside of her home. She spent decades volunteering at her church as a CCD teacher and Mission Coordinator of the Holy Childhood Association. She volunteered many years in her community at the local nursing home and as a Girl Scout leader. Kate was a member of St. Michael’s Altar Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. In addition to sharing her time with others, Kate also shared her talent for baking. She was especially well-known for her delicious, perfect pies. If there was anything to mourn or celebrate, Kate made a pie or two for the occasion.
More than anything, Kate had a strong and unwavering devotion to God. Her faith was a source of strength to her and an inspiration to those who knew her. Along with her sister Irene, Kate made thousands of beaded prayer rosaries that were donated to charities around the world. Kate’s unselfish love for others and her belief in the power of prayer made her a true prayer warrior. As a jewelry lover, she was looking forward to receiving the ultimate piece of jewelry: her heavenly crown.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Tamara) Kohler; Carl Kohler; Rita Kohler; Robin Clair, all of Gibsonburg, Ohio; Sara (Scott) Longanbach of Edon, Ohio; Alfred (Lisa) Kohler of Fremont, Ohio; Jennifer (Cliff) Reinhart of Kansas, Ohio; and Thomas (Michele) Kohler of Gibsonburg, Ohio; her siblings, Paul Hammer of Gibsonburg, Phillip (Joyce) Hammer of Helena, Eugene (Bernie) Hammer of Oak Harbor, Judy (Ralph) Porter of Weston, Susie Miller of Columbus, Sister-in-Law Sonja Hammer of Portage; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and siblings, Irene Lowrey, Raymond Hammer, Carl Hammer, Mary Lee Hammer, and Ruth Ann Hammer.
Burial will be privately held at St. Lawrence & Michael’s Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Catholic Church Youth Ministry; Sandusky County Sportsman's Club Youth Programs, or to donor's choice.