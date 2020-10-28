Kathryn Fleming, 89, of Luckey, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. She was born August 24, 1931, to Clyde C. and Ida I. (Lortz) McCamey in Walbridge, OH. On June 5, 1952 she married Keith Fleming at St John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge. Kathryn and Keith celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage before Keith’s passing in 2019. Her career spanned 25 plus years, having worked as a bookkeeper, most recently for Brennan Industrial Trucking, in Toledo. She was a member of Salem-Grace United Lutheran Church in Luckey. She also enjoyed playing golf and was a charter member of Tanglewood Golf Club.
Kathryn, is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and close friends, Jeff and Cheryl Simpson of Luckey. In addition to her husband Keith, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Robert and Paul McCamey, and sister, Bernice Sattler.
Kathryn will be laid to rest next to Keith at a family committal service in the Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: The American Cancer Society, Troy Twp. Fire & EMS or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.