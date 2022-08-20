Chamberlain, Kathryn E., of Cranston, RI, died at home August 8, 2022. She leaves her husband of forty-eight years, four children and five grandchildren.
Full bio at www.monahandrabblesherman.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Chamberlain, Kathryn E., of Cranston, RI, died at home August 8, 2022. She leaves her husband of forty-eight years, four children and five grandchildren.
Full bio at www.monahandrabblesherman.com.
The funeral will be Aug. 28th at 2pm in Grace Episcopal Church, Providence.