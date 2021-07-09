Kathryn A. Wires, 85, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Manor of Perrysburg after a short illness. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on September 18, 1935, the daughter of David F. and Dorothy A. (Miller) Milliron. She was raised on the farm and as a young girl she helped raise cattle that she showed at the Wood County Fair. Kathryn met John A. Wires and married on July 26th, 1957, and after 52 together, he preceded her in death January 27, 2009.
Kathryn attended and graduated from the former Flower Hospital School of Nursing in 1956 as a registered nurse. She retired from nursing in 1994 but spent the rest of her life as a dedicated and loving caregiver. Kathryn was a very proficient seamstress who made many clothing items for her husband and family. She also shared her talent for quilting and crocheting with family and friends, making sure all her children and grandchildren received some of her loving handiwork. Gardening was another of her passions, always finding time to tend her flowers, vegetables and apple orchard. She also looked forward to playing Bingo. Kathryn was very social and made many friends at Genoa Retirement Village where she had lived for the past three years.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wietecki, sons, Keith (Pamela) Wires and James (Lisa) Wires, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and sisters, Helen (John) Merillat, Mary Ellen Dierksheide and Nancy Oler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Donny and John Milliron, sister, Ruth Schulte, and son-in-law Chet Wietecki.
Visitation for Kathryn will be in the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, Ohio, from 12 PM -5 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021, followed at 5 PM by a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.