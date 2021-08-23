Kathryn A. Shaffer age (88) of Bowling Green passed away at Kingston of Perrysburg, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born January 8, 1933 in Toledo, OH to Richard and Helen (Secor) Sonner. On January 20, 1951 she married Merril Shaffer in Toledo, OH. Kathryn and Merril have raised 4 children and celebrated 63 years of marriage together before Merril’s passing in 2014.
In addition to being a homemaker, taking care of her husband and children Kathryn, was the cook for the sorority PHI-MU at BGSU for 20 years. In her early years she had also worked as an x-ray tech. A woman of faith she had been an active member at Faith United Methodist Church in Luckey and was the past chairwoman of the women’s society. She was a past 4-H advisor and member of the Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary #240.
Kathryn is survived by her children: Debra Donaldson of Perrysburg, Danny (Sandra) Shaffer of TX, Nancy Shaner of Bowling Green, Michael (Kellie Flood) Shaffer of TX, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild
and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Merril, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Dorothy Samson, brother: Dean Sonner and son-in-law: Larry Shaner.
Family and friends will be received 9-10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., at Faith United Methodist Church 111 Main Street Luckey, OH. Kathryn will be laid to rest in Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Faith United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.