Kathleen L. Weiker, age 71, of Bowling Green, formerly of Wayne, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bowling Green Manor. She was born on November 19, 1949 in Adrian, Michigan to the late Hastie & Marian D. (Miller) Gwyn. Kathleen married Donald E. Weiker on July 29, 1972; he preceded her in passing on December 18, 2014.
Surviving Kathy are her daughters, Karen Lackey of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sandy (Lee) Porter, Sarah Snyder both of Bowling Green; son, Isaac (Hollie) Weiker of Wellston, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Marina) Gwyn of Claremont, Florida, James (Karen) Gwyn of Provo, Utah, Ronald (Susan) Gwyn of Fairborn, Ohio, Hastie (Angi) Gwyn of Wayne, Timothy Gwyn of Bowling Green, Gary Gwyn of Walbridge; sisters, Cheryl (Allan) Sowash of Ontario, Ohio, Beth Gwyn of Mansfield; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dan), Seth (Savannah Finkle), Thad (Myalin), Owen, Megan (Jordan), Aaron, Morgan, Josh, L.J., Joe, Allison, Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Mikka & Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hastie & Marian, and her loving husband, Donald.
Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Elmwood High School, was a homemaker for her family, and her greatest love in life was spending time with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Jim Tracy officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to Kathy’s family. Online condolences may be sent to Kathy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.