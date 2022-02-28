Kathleen Ann Wasson of Granite Falls passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born September 30, 1948 in Fostoria, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jack D. Bateson of Bloomdale, Ohio and the late Barbara J. Etzinger. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia D. Lanning, and an infant sister, Rebecca.
She is survived by her husband Paul D. Wasson, of 54 years of marriage; daughter, Julie Brewster and husband Joshua of Hickory; son, Jason “Gus” Wasson and wife Amy of Granite Falls; brothers, David Bateson and wife Beth of Bloomdale, Ohio, Steve Bateson and wife Jeanette of Wayne, Ohio; two grandchildren, Logan Brewster and Hannah Wasson.
Kathleen was the Administrative Assistant for Van Buren local schools in Ohio. She was a graduate of Elmwood High School class of 1966 in Bloomdale, Ohio, earning an associate degree at Columbus, Ohio School of Business.
Her greatest joy was surrounding herself with family. She loved gardening, feeding and watching birds, organizing and taking care of everyone around her. Family was not just her focus it defined her and if everyone else was happy, she was happy.
A private family service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Kathleen Ann Wasson.
Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.