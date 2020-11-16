Katheryn Louise Strite, 100, of Findlay passed away at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Blanchard Valley Hospital emergency room. Katheryn was born on April 4, 1920 at home on a farm south of North Baltimore, OH, daughter of the late John and Emma (Monasmith) Ziegler. Katheryn attended Van Buren and Hoytville schools, graduating from Hoytville in 1938.
Katheryn married Ralph Strite on March 12, 1939 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler, OH. After 71 years of marriage, he passed away on July 28, 2010. They lived on several farms, until purchasing their farm in Marion Township. They lived there for 55 years. During those years, Katheryn raised chickens, vegetables, flowers and herbs. She was a homemaker, canning and freezing the vegetables and fruit from their own trees.
Katheryn was active in her children’s lives, being a Blue Bird and Campfire helper and a 4-H leader. She was employed by J.C. Penney as a seamstress and also was employed by WHEB Egg Company. She had been a member of a local herb group. Her family has fond memories of meeting in Pokagon, IN for their yearly reunion for over twenty years.
Until recent years she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Findlay. She had been a Sunday School teacher, past president of Augsburg Circle, and past president of Trinity Cut-Ups. She continued to make hats and prayer shawls when she could no longer attend their monthly luncheons at local restaurants.
Katheryn and Ralph took several trips to visit their children, traveled with her sister and brother-in-law, and she also took bus trips with her sister and friends. A highlight of Ralph and Katheryn’s traveling was a visit to Germany, where she met her German cousins and saw where her father grew up.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love of reading, excellent sewing, cooking, and baking abilities, peanut butter fudge, love of family and friends, and her lovely smile.
She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Strite and Deb (Jim) Gordon; daughter-in-law, Barbara Strite; four grandchildren, David Strite, Karyn (Steve) Atherton, Malachi Gordon, and Philip Gordon; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brandon Atherton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; her son, Richard; her parents; five brothers, George, Ervy, Loyd, Albert and Paul, and a sister, Norma Schroeder.
Katheryn’s daughters would like to give a special thanks to Charlotte Heldman, Grace Johnsson, Dawn Neal, Pat Tracy, Alice Smith, Pat Roemer, Carolyn Maurer, and Pastor Dennis Maurer for your visits and/or telephone calls to their mother.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Knollcrest Gardens Chapel, outside of Arcadia. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Knollcrest Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Maurer and Pastor Will Stenke officiating.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 935 W. Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.