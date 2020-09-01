Katherine “Kay” Bell, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 26, 2020. She was born June 25, 1927 in McBain, Michigan to the late John and Hannah Ponstine.
Kay was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
She is survived by her son Daniel Bell of Zanesville, Ohio and daughter Joyce Bell of Bowling Green, Ohio, brother Lambert Ponstine of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sister Clara Dieterman of Falmouth, Michigan, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Per Kay’s request no calling hours will be held. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
As a final act of kindness, Kay has requested that her body be donated to the University of Toledo Medical College for medical research.
