Katherine E. Courtney, 61, of Clarksville, TN and formerly of Grand Rapids OH passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
She was born on August 31, 1960 in Bowling Green, OH to the late George H. Courtney and Grace K. Adams (McPheron).
She is survived by her sister, Violet Courtney, half brothers BJ, Clarence, and LeRoy Adams and children Greg, John, Joshua, Valene (Nick) Farmer, Angela Harris, Dallas Keifer, and Nicholas Hummel as well as seven grandchildren.
As per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no public services. For those who wish to honor her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
“We little knew the day that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories. Your. love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.” - Ron Tranmer
Private service cremation at Tennessee Cremation Care.