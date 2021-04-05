Karl Raymond Brown, 73, of Bowling Green passed away April 2, 2021 at Wood County Hospital. He was born July 23, 1947 to James and Ilene (Rice) Brown in Bowling Green. On February 6, 1965 he married Dorothy (Griffin) in Haskins, Ohio. Karl worked for over 46yrs as a Cable Splicer for the telephone company retiring in 2016.
Karl is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Karla (Jerome) Hurst, his son Michael (Jennifer) Brown, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Norma Jean Brown and his brothers James and Donald Brown.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday March 6, at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH, from 10 am to 12noon. Funeral services will follow at 12 with Pastor Gary Wackler officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green.
