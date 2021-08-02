It is with sadness that the family of Karl F. Ott announces his passing on July 29, 2021. He was born October 5, 1932 to John and Josephine (Kempf) Ott from Grand Rapids. Karl married Wilma Ruth (Puehler) June 6, 1959. They spent over 52 years together until her passing in 2011.
Karl was a member of St. Patrick’s Providence Catholic Church in Grand Rapids since his childhood. He worked at Bowling Green State University for 33 years before retiring as a maintenance supervisor . After retiring he enjoyed watching movies, talking with people and reading a good book.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Michael Ott (Nancy) and Rose Main (Fred), Thomas Ott MD, Ruth Ott and his grandson Joshua Main. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Wilma, his parents, his brothers; Delbert, John, Robert, and his sisters; Martha, Angela and Ursula.
Graveside visitation will be held Tuesday August 3rd from 12:00 to 1:00PM, at the St. Patrick’s Providence Catholic Cemetery Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1:00. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville.
