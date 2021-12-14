Karen Sue Stein, age 77, of Bradner, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021, surrounded by family and wonderful people at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio. Karen was born on June 12, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Wilbur & Lucille Fizer. Karen married Lawrence Stein, on August 4, 1978, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Blackberry Corners, Ohio.
Surviving Karen is her husband and best friend Lawrence Stein, children, Vernon (Amy) Meinke, Andy (Valerie) Meinke, Charles (Jackie) Stein, and Theresa (Gary) Stein-Moenter; brothers Jim (Cindy) Fizer and Paul Fizer; grandchildren Jake and Rob Meinke, Josh and Caleb Meinke, Dru and Cody Kish, Brittny Stein, Brooke, Brenna, and Braily Moenter. Karen has one great granddaughter Scarlett. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ivan.
Karen’s goal from a young age was to become a teacher. She felt so blessed when she received the letter in the mail offering her free tuition to the Toledo University. There were many obstacles, but she accomplished her goal in 1968 and never looked back! Being a life-long teacher and a loving mother gave her much joy. Karen enjoyed teaching to all ages and just about any topic that she or others were interested in. Her years as a creative teacher and principal at Millersville Elementary School, St. Rose, St. Annes, Clay, Fostoria, and Lakota Schools shaped the lives of many children. Karen’s years of teaching crafts, sewing, quilting, cooking, and baking helped Karen and Lawrence grow their circle of friends who reside all over the country.
Karen loved adventure with family and friends. Her grandkids were often jealous when hearing of the exciting trips Grandma and Grandpa have been on—white water rafting, cruising the Caribbean, cruising around the Hawaiian Islands, and the Alaskan coast. Cruising the country in their motorhome “The Coach” was a highlight for Karen and Lawrence once their children were grown and they were tired of the cold weather. They visited almost every state over the years, but Texas was where they called home during the winter months. Winter Texans (and some Winnies too) were their extended family and Karen looked forward to also meeting up with them throughout the summer. Camp Stein, in Bradner, was a popular stop in the fall when Winter Texans were making the trek west.
Karen (and Lawrence) was known for hosting awesome parties: birthday parties, liver parties, women’s luncheons, Waffle Wednesdays, and the infamous Style Shows in Texas for about 300 women. Karen would plan and design everything from the invitations to the placemats, centerpieces, menu, and gifts for those who helped. Everyone looked forward to “Karen’s Party”. Lawrence was her devoted sidekick to help pull off the plan—constructing the props, setting the tables according to design, and orchestrating the meal prep and service.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Barndt Funeral home in Wayne, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Millersville, Ohio with Father Ted Miller Officiating. A bereavement luncheon will be held at the church immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool in Pemberville, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to Karen’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org