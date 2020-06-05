After contending with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension for many years, Karen Sue Landrus, 81, of Bowling Green, OH and formerly Fostoria, OH, died June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born November 27, 1938 in Fostoria, OH to Edwin & Edith (Harshman) Masel.
Karen received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Bowling Green State University. She also earned Masters degrees in Theatre, Speech, and Guidance Counseling; all from BGSU. “Mrs. K” or “K” loved teaching and working with her students. After short stints of teaching in Fostoria, Sylvania, and Weston schools, she settled into the Bowling Green City School system. There she taught English and Drama/Theater for 25 years. Drama/Theater was her love and forte. Her students fondly recall working in the small classroom with an improvised stage, complete with lights and control booth. Many good shows were produced and enjoyed there. Many students were introduced to “the arts”. After retiring, Karen continued to serve in the system as a substitute teacher. Her love of the theater led her work as stage manager for productions by the BGSU College of Music, the Toledo Opera, the Valentine Theatre, and the Toledo Repertoire Theatre. In her retirement years, Karen travelled throughout the states and Europe while serving as a consultant and manager for Hugh Smith, a young operatic tenor.
Karen was a member of Plain Congregational Church in Bowling Green, OH. Because of her PAH and concern for others she founded the Northwest Ohio Pulmonary Hypertension Support Group. For many years Karen could be found an afternoon a week serving as a volunteer at the main information desk of Wood County Hospital.
Karen is survived by her sons, Ron Landrus (wife Robin Swartz) and Bill Welch, 5 grandchildren Dawn Landrus, RJ Landrus (wife Nicole Garrett, Zack Lattimore, Sara Welch and Samantha Welch, and 6 great grandchildren Anthony, Jayden, David, Jason, Lila, and Riley. Also surviving are siblings: Sara Clark, Cindy Yeasting, Lynn Newcomer, and Tim Masel.
Graveside services will take place Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Knollcrest Cemetery, 18003 State Route 12E Arcadia OH 44804. Pastor Martin Braemer will officiate. Memorials can be given to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. www.PHAAssociation.org
