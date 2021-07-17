Karen Dee (Roe) Apple, 80, of Bowling Green Ohio went to be with her lord and savior on Wednesday July 14, 2021.
Karen was born on June 24, 1941 to Dale and Eleanor Roe at Wood County Hospital. She Married David N. Apple on June 25, 1961 at the Weston Church of Christ who proceeded her in death December 9, 2020. Karen Graduated from Westwood High School. After graduating she worked for Marathon Oil Company in Findlay Ohio until returning to Wood County to farm with her husband.
Karen was a tax preparer at H&R Block in Bowling Green for 50 years and thoroughly enjoyed the relationships she had with many of her clients. She had been an active member of the community throughout her life. She served and was a member of the Wood County Health Department Board. She was on the Wood County Hospital Board of Directors and was an active volunteer for 50 years.
She cherished the many friends and working relationships that developed through those organizations. In retirement she and her husband became lifetime members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. They traveled with their airstream to Newfoundland, Fairbanks Alaska, Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, Key West Florida and everywhere in between on 17 different international caravans. They wintered in Dade City Florida, at Travelers Rest RV Resort.
Karen was an active member of the Weston Church of Christ. Karen is survived by her children: Sonja A. (Rich) Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Scott D. (Deb) Apple of Bowling Green, grandchildren: Grant (Hannah) Chamberlain, Garret (Jessie) Chamberlain, Nolan (Logan) Chamberlain, Henry Apple, Mason (Brooke) Apple, great-grandchildren Samuel & Scarlett Chamberlain, Sawyer Chamberlain and a second great grandson (Apple) due very soon.
Per Karen’s wishes there will be no public services. Memorial contributions in Karen’s Honor may be gifted to the Wood County Hospital Foundation, at 950 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or to the Weston Church of Christ P.O. Box 344 Weston, Ohio 43569. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.