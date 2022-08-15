Karen A. O’Brien, 56 of Pemberville, OH passed away at home on Friday, August 12, 2022 with her family near her side. She was born on September 11, 1965 in Bowling Green, OH to Robert and Ruth (Cross) Walters. On March 3, 1984 Karen, married Michael J. O’Brien in Pemberville, OH. Karen and Michael raised 2 children and have celebrated over 38 years of marriage together.
She worked at Mid Am (Sky) Bank for 20 years, ending her career as an Area Operations Manager. A woman of great faith, Karen was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville and then Church of the Good Shepherd in Wayne. Before the COVID shutdown, she would take her assistance dog “Calvin” for weekly visits to Otterbein, offering the residents some much needed companionship and love. Before she developed MS, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting. A long-time member and officer of the Four Seasons Garden Club, she was active in creating floral arrangements for the Pemberville Fair flower show. She was able to continue to enjoy knitting and growing succulents and flowers almost to the end of her days. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.