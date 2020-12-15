June Wenig, 88, of Haskins, Ohio passed away December 11, 2020.
June was born on October 9, 1932 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Henry and Maude Cordy) Robinson. She married John Wenig on June 6, 1952 and he preceded her in death.
June is survived by her daughter: Diane (John) Coulston; son Doug (Carol) Wenig; grandchildren Andrea and Curtis, 3 great grandchildren, and sister Jean.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Clifford Robinson, sisters: Florence Limes and Bernice Watts.
June was a 1950 graduate of Haskins High School. She worked for an attorney in Bowling Green before her marriage. She was a farmer’s wife and mother. She loved to go dancing in her younger days and doing cross stitch and needlepoint. June loved to travel. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watched them when they were younger.
Private graveside services for June will be held in Union Hill Cemetery.
