June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.
Following Henry’s discharge from the Armed Services, he and June resided in Upper Sandusky, Ohio where Henry practiced medicine while also periodically serving as Chief of Staff of Wyandot Memorial Hospital. They moved to Bowling Green in 1959 after Henry accepted a position at the BGSU Student Health Services and as Falcon athletics physician.
Since 1960 June has been a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, faithfully serving the congregation in many ways including her tenure as a Deacon. Active in several civic and charitable organizations, June especially enjoyed her years of service to Wheeled Meals and mentoring Wood County Hospital Candy Stripers. She enthusiastically competed in the Al Mar women’s bowling league and was a passionate fan of both Bobcat and Falcon athletics. June was thankful for the opportunities to travel extensively throughout the country, gather with her family at Sanibel Island, Florida, and spend blissful summers with friends and loved ones at the family cottage on Devil’s Lake, Michigan. As empty nester June worked for the Wood County Board of Elections.
Always outgoing and cheerful, June lived her life with utmost kindness and optimism, willingly and joyfully giving a large part of herself to benefit and assist others. She had a remarkably close and naturing relationship with her granddaughters, all of whom adore her and have countless cherished memories of a life time of love and guidance. Her family will be forever indebted to June for life lessons well taught and being a strong role model. In the last years of June’s life her son Tom, with the abiding assistance of his brother Marty, was her primary care taker providing her much comfort and happiness. June will be forever held in the hearts of her family who have been blessed to be a part of her life.
There will be a service and celebration of life at the First Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green in August, date and time will be announced soon. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider First Presbyterian Church. June's family extends deepest gratitude to all at Brookdale Senior Living for many years of compassionate care as well as Wood County Hospital and Bridge Hospice for comprehensive health care and end of life comfort.